Report: Braves’ Adonis Garcia signs with Korean team

Adonis Garcia is reportedly heading to LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Championship league, opening a spot on the Braves’ 40-man roster.

The move, which was first reported by Marcos Grunfeld of SportsVenezuela.com, has yet to be announced by Atlanta. The 32-year-old third baseman remains under contract with the Braves.

His departure would open a spot on Atlanta’s 40-man roster.

Garcia — who will turn 33 in April — has hit .267/.300/.414 with 29 home runs the past three seasons. That included appearing in just 52 games with a 63 OPS+ last season when he dealt with finger surgery and later Achilles tendinitis.

The Cuban showed surprising power in his debut season of 2015, hitting 10 home runs with a 115 OPS+ in just 198 plate appearances. Then as the primary third baseman in 2016, Garcia slashed .273/.311/.406 with 14 HRs (91 wRC+), but along with his struggles at the plate in limited time in ’17, he’s also been a below average defender.

Over the past three seasons, only five players have saved fewer runs at third than Garcia at minus-12 defensive in 1,770 1/3 innings. While he’s received a look at left field, that hasn’t turned out much better (minus-1 DRS in 92 innings).

Meanwhile, the Braves have improved at third with the emergence of Johan Camargo (3.0 defensive fWAR in ’17), and brought in Charlie Culberson (198 innings at third the past three years).

