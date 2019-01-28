Real Betis’ stadium to host Copa del Rey final

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis’ Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville will host the Copa del Rey final this season.

The Spanish federation picked the venue Monday over Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium for the match on May 25.

Real Betis is in the quarterfinals. It drew 1-1 with Espanyol in the first leg. The second leg is Wednesday at the 61,000-capacity Villamarin.

The Copa del Rey final was held in Madrid the last three seasons — twice at Atletico Madrid’s Vicente Calderon Stadium and once at the team’s new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Barcelona’s Camp Nou was the host in 2015, and Mestalla held it in 2014.

Barcelona is the four-time defending champion. It will host Sevilla on Wednesday to try to reverse a 2-0 first-leg loss from last week.

Real Madrid has a 4-2 advantage over Girona, while Getafe started the last eight with a 1-0 win against Valencia.