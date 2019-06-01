Guzan off US Gold Cup roster; Altidore back on national team

CHICAGO (AP) — Goalkeeper Brad Guzan has been left off the U.S. training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and forward Jozy Altidore is back with the national team for the first time since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that cost the Americans a World Cup berth.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter added 19 players to his roster Saturday ahead of an exhibition against Jamaica at Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and cut 11, leaving 28 players in camp.

Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams are not on the training camp roster and are expected to report later in June.

Berhalter did not include goalkeeper Bill Hamid on his 40-man preliminary roster and Ethan Horvath was omitted because of an injured finger. The starting goalkeeper for the Gold Cup will come from among Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson and Tyler Miller.

Four players on the roster could make their U.S. debuts against Jamaica: Miller, midfielders Darren Homes and Jackson Yueill, and forward Tyler Boyd, who switched from New Zealand to the U.S. last month.

Yueill was not on the 40-man preliminary Gold Cup roster and will be among the seven cuts before the U.S. submits its 23-man God Cup roster to CONCACAF by Wednesday’s midnight EDT deadline.

Those who left camp were goalkeepers JT Marcinkowski, Andrew Thomas and Justin Vom Steeg; defenders Kyle Duncan, Marlon Fossey and Andrew Gutman; midfielders Emerson Hyndman, Keaton Parks and Eryk Williamson; and forwards Luca de la Torre and Haji Wright. Several will report to an Under-23 team training camp at Salt Lake City from June 10-16 under coach Jason Kreis to prepare for 2020 Olympic qualifying.

Nine players remained with the national team from the group that has been training since Monday at Annapolis, Maryland: defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson; Holmes; and forwards Jonathan Amon, Joe Gyau and Josh Sargent.

The U.S. has another exhibition against Venezuela on June 9 at Cincinnati, then opens its Gold Cup title defense against Guyana on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota. It will be the Americans’ first competitive match in 20 months.

They play Trinidad on June 22 at Cleveland and complete group play against Panama on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles), Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham, England), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, Mexico), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Matt Miazga (Chelsea, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Everton, England), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles)

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto), Duane Holmes (Derby, England), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares, Portugal), Joe Gyau (Duisburg, Germany), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)