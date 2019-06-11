Padres vs. Giants series primer (6/11-6/12)

THE MATCHUP: San Diego Padres (33-33) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-38)

WHERE: AT&T Park (San Francisco)

WHEN:

6/11 (6:00 pm PT with #PadresLive)

6/12 (6:00 pm PT with #PadresLive)

HOW TO WATCH: FOX Sports San Diego or FOX Sports GO

PROBABLE STARTERS:

6/11: SD Chris Paddack (4-4, 2.97 ERA) vs. SF Tyler Beede (0-2, 8.15 ERA)

6/12 SD Joey Lucchesi (5-3, 4.21 ERA) vs. SF Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER TO WATCH: Chris Paddack

Early on this season, it looked as if Chris Paddack was on his way to a special rookie campaign. In his first seven starts, the former Marlins farmhand posted a 1.55 ERA in 40 2/3 innings. During that time, he struck out 46 batters while issuing out only 10 free passes. The impressive stretch concluded with a dominant performance against the New York Mets, in which he struck out 11 and allowed only four hits in 7 2/3 dominant frames.

Since that start, however, the right-handed Paddack has struggled. In his last four starts, he has been touched up to the tune of 13 earned runs in 20 innings, good for a 5.85 ERA. He has allowed 24 hits and seven home runs in that span.

Following Paddack’s last start at home vs. the Phillies, in which he allowed a career-high eight hits and five earned runs, Padres manager Andy Green had this to say:

“There’s not a pitcher in this game who goes through an entire baseball season and doesn’t struggle by some degree… It’s a tough league. He’s going to continue to grow & is going to continue to add things that make him better and better.”

.@Padres manager Andy Green shares his thoughts on Chris Paddack following tonight's 9-6 defeat.#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/PSOIETpSpf — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) June 5, 2019

Paddack’s growth as a big league pitcher will continue tonight in San Francisco, where he will look to get back on track. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM.