Padres Arizona Fall League Update (11/7-11/13): Javelinas clinch spot in AFL Championship Game

For the second straight year, the Peoria Javelinas (comprised of Braves, Brewers, Padres, Mariners, and Rays prospects) will play in the Arizona Fall League Championship game. They clinched the West division on November 7th, and heading into action on Wednesday, currently hold a 20-8 record.

The Javelinas will likely play the Salt River Rafters for the championship, whose magic number to clinch the East division is one with two games to play. The Mesa Solar Sox & Scottsdale Scorpions each trail the Rafters by 1.5 games.

The AFL Championship game will be held on November 17 at 1:08 MST. For those interested, the contest will be shown live on MLB Network.

To the Padres…

Over the past week, three Padres prospects combined to hit 8-for-31 (.258). Four pitchers combined to fire 10 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs (3.48 ERA).

Individual performances

OF Buddy Reed

Reed hit his first home run of AFL play on November 7 against Salt River, and it could not have come at a better time. With the game tied and two outs in the top of the 9th, the Bronx native jumped on a first-pitch slider and sent it over the right-field wall to put Peoria ahead for good:

#Padres’ Buddy Reed, the MVP of Saturday’s Fall Stars Game, launched this go-ahead shot for Peoria in the top of the ninth. Gameday: https://t.co/BPgjUximQX pic.twitter.com/KnUXYm5HMT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 8, 2018

Overall, he went 3-for-12 in three starts with the aforementioned home run, walking twice and striking out three times.

With only a couple of games remaining, Reed will look to close out what has been a very impressive AFL campaign. He is batting .344 with a .408 OBP in 64 total at-bats.

3B Hudson Potts

The former first-round selection batted 4-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts in three starts for the Javelinas. His average on the season sits at .247, but his OBP is a very respectable .353.

The 20-year-old’s growth at the plate might best be reflected by his walk rate, which continues to increase:

In 2017, Potts walked only 23 times in 125 games.

He walked 47 times in 128 games in 2018.

In 19 AFL games, Potts has already walked 11 times.

C Austin Allen

Allen accumulated two starts behind the dish, going 1-for-8 with two RBI and a run scored. He must be added to the Padres’ 40-man roster by November 20 to be protected from the Rule V draft.

SP Miguel Diaz

After back-to-back tumultuous AFL starts in which he allowed a combined eight runs and 11 hits in only 6 1/3 innings, Diaz was in need a solid outing to get back on track.

He got it on Monday against Salt River, firing three shutout innings in the Javelinas’ 5-4 win. The D.R. native struck out three, walked one, and allowed one hit.

RP Travis Radke

The left-hander was touched up in his only outing of long-relief; allowing four hits and two earned runs in three innings. After a regular season in which he registered a gaudy 1.94 ERA in 78 2/3 innings, his AFL ERA sits at 2.81 in 16 innings.

Like Austin Allen, the Padres have a decision to make with Radke. They must add him to the 40-man roster by November 20 or risk losing him.

RP Dauris Valdez

The right-hander allowed two runs in two innings pitched. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

RP Blake Rogers

Rogers appeared two times, throwing 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He has given up only one run in his 7 1/3 innings in the AFL.