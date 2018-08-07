CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians went the rock ‘n’ roll route with a logo for the 2019 All-Star Game that won’t offend.

Inspired by the city’s deep musical roots, the team on Tuesday unveiled its logo for next year’s game — a guitar outlined with red baseball stitches — and no Chief Wahoo.

The Indians are hosting the Midsummer Classic for the sixth time, and next year’s game coincides with the 25th anniversary of Progressive Field. Cleveland hosted the 1997 game at its downtown ballpark, just a short drive from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Our city. Our game. Our logo. Cleveland is ready to ROCK the 2019 All-Star Game. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/H6zy5o9s75 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 7, 2018

In developing the logo’s design, the Indians told Major League Baseball they wanted something that celebrated the city, and few places rock like Cleveland.

Next season marks the first time the Indians won’t wear the divisive Wahoo logo on their uniforms. The club will continue to sell merchandise featuring the logo.

Cleveland also hosted All-Star Games in 1935, 1954, 1963 and 1981.