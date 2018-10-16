The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive tackle David Parry after placing rookie cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve Tuesday.

Hughes suffered a torn ACL during the Vikings’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Parry spent the first two games of the season with the Vikings, but was released after Minnesota signed veteran defensive tackle Tom Johnson on Sept. 18.

Johnson, who played for the Vikings from 2014-17, was released by the Seattle Seahawks in September.

Parry, 26, sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 2 despite playing just 12 snaps on defense.

The Vikings also made a pair of practice-squad moves, signing former Southern Illinois cornerback Craig James and waiving former Gophers cornerback Jalen Myrick.