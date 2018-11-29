Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Did you miss Wednesday’s game? Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 128-89 win over San Antonio.

And, man, there were plenty.

The @Timberwolves beat the Spurs by 39 points tonight. THIRTY-NINE. Full highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/1DAoJaUhWC — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 29, 2018

Taj: “We’re just playing together like a family.” That’s FOUR straight wins for the @Timberwolves! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/aSjuN2SM5o — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 29, 2018