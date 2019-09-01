Vikings sign eight players to practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings signed eight players to their practice squad Sunday afternoon, a list that includes quarterback Jake Browning and tackle Aviante Collins.

The full list: Browning, Collins, fullback Khari Blasingame, linebackers Devante Downs and Cameron Smith, defensive end Stacy Keely, cornerback Nate Meadors and wide receiver Dillon Mitchell.

Minnesota will also reportedly add wide receiver Davion Davis to the practice squad as well. That will leave the Vikings with one practice squad slot to fill.

The practice squad features two picks from the 2019 draft — Smith (fifth-rounder) and Mitchell (seventh-rounder).

The Vikings signed Browning as an undrafted free agent in April but gave the quarterback a guaranteed $140,000 to join the team. Browning appeared in one preseason game, completing eight of 10 attempts for 46 yards and one interception.

Wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and kicker Kaare Vedvik, both of whom were released Saturday by the Vikings, found new homes Sunday. Zylstra was picked up by Carolina on waivers, while the New York Jets took a chance on Vedvik.