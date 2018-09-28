Wes Hopkins, 10-year safety for Eagles, has died

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wes Hopkins, a 10-year safety with the Philadelphia Eagles and 1985 All-Pro, has died. He was 57.

The team announced his death Friday. No cause was given.

Hopkins spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia, starting 125 games. Hopkins ranks fifth on the franchise’s all-time interceptions list with 30 and is tied for third in games played among defensive backs with 137.

A second-round draft pick in 1983, Hopkins was a member of SMU’s 2018 Hall of Fame induction class.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised Hopkins for his leadership skills and said he was “well-respected among his teammates and coaches, not only because of the way he played the game and what he was able to accomplish on the field, but also because of the way he carried himself and the type of leader he was.”