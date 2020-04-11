Tua Tagovailoa is taking his draft stock into his own hands

As the NFL Draft gets closer, the question looms larger – just where will Tua Tagovailoa land?

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25, and no name is currently being discussed more than Tua’s. In fact, it seems like presumed top pick Joe Burrow is rarely mentioned in comparison to his former Alabama rival.

This week – and for the foreseeable future – the headlines belong to Tagovailoa. And interestingly enough, it’s not just folks talking about him – he’s doing a lot of the talking himself, mainly regarding his injury history.

Tua Tagovailoa: Injuries are part of the game, I'm not playing badminton https://t.co/mHxmazVH9x — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 11, 2020

Tagovailoa is arguably the most legendary quarterback in Alabama history, but significant injuries suffered in Tuscaloosa have NFL teams concerned about his long-term viability.

In December 2018, Tua suffered a left high ankle sprain and opted to have surgery. In October 2019, he suffered a right high ankle sprain and once again had surgery. Then, in November 2019, Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture.

The injury is often known to occur during high-speed car accidents.

However, less than two weeks ago, Tua was cleared to play.

Tua Tagovailoa is "fully cleared and ready to compete" less than five months after having hip surgery https://t.co/o66uZfROfw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2020

And with that clearance, Tua kicked into in high-gear on and off the field, campaigning in the first weeks of April to let the media and teams know he’s ready to go.

Tagovailoa joined Colin Cowherd on FS1 on Tuesday, and kept it brief when asked about his ankles and hip:

“Everything feels good right now.”

"Coach Saban was someone who we all looked up to, especially because of the success he'd had at Alabama. I would say my relationship kicked off when I became the starter." — @Tuaamann pic.twitter.com/y8EB1F5sne — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 7, 2020

After his interview with Tua, Cowherd turned to NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth for some perspective on Tagovailoa’s impact on the upcoming draft.

“I like him. I think he is going to be the guy. Whoever falls in love, whoever moves into the top five – he’s the swing guy here.”

"To me, Tua is the entire swing part of this draft… His ability to adjust his feet & put himself in position to throw, assuming that hip is OK, will be one of the top 3 or 4 in the NFL." — @CollinsworthPFF pic.twitter.com/CbC3xjddI7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 7, 2020

On Thursday, things ramped up, and Tua once again took matters into his own hands, hosting his own virtual pro day.

During the workout, Tagovailoa threw 75 total passes, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

(2 of 2)… the health and safety guidelines set forth during the COVID-19 pandemic were practiced with everyone’s health and social consciousness in mind. The video will be distributed to all 32 teams, per his reps. https://t.co/NNfzTKx0kS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

Here are the highlights from the pro day:

After the pro day was complete, Rapoport said that he reached out to people across the league to gather their opinions on Tagovailoa after witnessing the workout.

“I reached out to a couple of general managers and talent evaluators today just to figure out how did Tua Tagovailoa look … and the basic feedback was that he looks pretty good … One said, ‘Looks like a top 10 pick to me.”

Another good sign for Tua.

Then, on Friday, Tagovailoa went on Instagram Live with Maryland head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley to discuss his pro day and injury concerns.

“[Football] is a physical sport. You’re going to get hurt. That just comes with it.”

Appearing Friday night on Maryland coach Mike Locksley’s Instagram Live show, Tua Tagovailoa addressed questions that he is injury-prone and defended holding his pro day during the pandemic. "We only had so much of the field to work with,” Tua said.https://t.co/y7uG1PObwg — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 11, 2020

Clearly, Tagovailoa is confident in his health, and considering the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped teams from being able to do their due diligence, Tua is doing it for them.

And as far as some are concerned – Cowherd, for example – there is enough tape available to know what Tua is capable of, especially considering how high other young NFL quarterbacks went in the draft who had less college success.

“Carson Wentz, what conference was he in? Patrick Mahomes, how do I know if he [was] good? Baker Mayfield, it’s a pillow fight in the Big 12.”

"I have 2 years of tape on Tua against the best college football defenses… I saw him carve up LSU on one leg, 418 yards, 4 TDs." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gA1Xu8Cm3i — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 10, 2020

FS1’s Shannon Sharpe is also high on Tua heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. In fact, he has more confidence in Tagovailoa than he has in both Burrow and last year’s No. 1 pick, Kyler Murray, due to Tagovailoa’s extensive college resume.

“You know what the SEC is – it’s the preeminent conference in all of college football. It’s the closest thing we have to the NFL … Joe Burrow had the greatest college season ever. Kyler Murray had one of the greatest college seasons ever. But they only did it one year.”

"I like Tua better than Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow. Tua was 22-2, playing in the SEC and both of his losses were to the eventual National Champions, other than that he's unblemished. Tua did what he did for more than a year, game in and game out." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/o7wCbw29dJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 8, 2020

Add Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to the list of Tua fans.

“I love Tua … people can worry about whatever they want to worry about … He’s a great person and a great teammate.”

"I'm a Tua fan. … I wouldn't pass up on Tua." Dabo Swinney thinks Tua Tagovailoa is a "big-time winner." pic.twitter.com/GUIBZkTnT4 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 9, 2020

Our Joel Klatt released his first mock draft on Friday and he has Tua going sixth to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Are you still unsure on where Tua will land?

See for yourself below, in our completely full-proof “Wheel of Tua” draft prediction system.

Who will draft QB Tua Tagovailoa? Pause this video to find out! pic.twitter.com/KJVegrmUYF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 8, 2020

What a perfectly accurate device.

Twelve days remain until the NFL Draft is underway, meaning in less than two weeks, we’ll see if Tua’s efforts have paid off.

So far, he seems to be on the right track.