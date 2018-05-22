Monday’s Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 44 points, surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop a postseason list and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2 on Monday night with a 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics, who are looking forward to getting home.

Pushed by a raucous crowd that wasn’t so confident a few days ago, the Cavs held off Boston’s comeback in the fourth quarter and squared a series that is now a best-of-three.

Cleveland is trying to become the 20th team – out of 300 – to overcome a 2-0 deficit and James, who has already orchestrated two such rallies, is a step closer to a third.

But to do it again the Cavs will have to win in Boston, where the Celtics are 9-0 this postseason.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – LeBron James may go from idolized to immortalized in his hometown.

A GoFundMe account has been established with a goal to raise $1 million to sculpt and erect a life-size statue of James in Akron, where he began his basketball career before becoming a superstar with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Aaron Carey, who like James played at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, began the campaign to raise money to honor the three-time NBA champion.

Carey told the newspaper he has been in contact with artist Omri Amrany, who has created statues for basketball greats Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James was touched by the gesture.

HOCKEY

WASHINGTON (AP) – T.J. Oshie and Devante Smith-Pelly scored, Braden Holtby stopped all 24 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals beat up the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 Monday night to even the Eastern Conference final and force a deciding Game 7.

Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and Brooks Orpik led the charge, throwing their bodies around all night in Game 6. Tampa Bay got 31 saves from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in another impressive showing but had no answer for Washington’s hit-everything-that-moves approach facing elimination at home.

Game 7 is Wednesday night at Tampa Bay. The winner faces the Vegas Golden Knights, who are in the Stanley Cup Final in their first season.

The Capitals outhit the Lightning 39-19 and outshot them 34-24, bruising and battering them all over the ice. Orpik separated Cedric Paquette from the puck twice on one shift, Ovechkin leveled rookie Yanni Gourde and Wilson was his usual self, dishing out a handful of crushing body checks.

SPORTS BETTING

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Congress should enact uniform standards for any states that plan to legislate sports betting.

Goodell detailed the league’s position in a statement Monday that reiterated the NFL’s stance that legalized sports gambling in the United States should be governed by federal law rather than state law. The Supreme Court ruled last week to strike down a 1992 law that barred most state-authorized sports gambling.

In suggesting four core principles that should be maintained for any form of legalized sports betting, Goodell stressed that leagues can ”protect our content and intellectual property from those who attempt to steal or misuse it.” He also said guidelines must provide substantial consumer protections; ensure fans will have access to official, reliable league data; and that law enforcement will have the resources, monitoring and enforcement tools necessary ”to protect our fans and penalize bad actors here at home and abroad.”

After emphasizing the importance of protecting the integrity of his sport, Goodell noted the NFL has been planning for the potential of legalized sports gambling in states other than Nevada.

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) – French Open organizers will not give Serena Williams a seeding.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, the French Tennis Federation says, ”This year again, tournament officials will establish the list and ranking of the women’s seeds based on the WTA ranking. Consequently, (the seeds) will reflect this week’s world ranking.”

Williams, a three-time French Open champion, is expected to play in her first major since returning from maternity leave.

While Williams can enter Roland Garros under the WTA’s protected or ”special” ranking rule, it’s up to Grand Slam organizers to give her one of the 32 seeds.

While she was No. 1 when she left the tour to give birth to her daughter, Williams is currently ranked No. 453.

The WTA is considering a rule change to add protected seeding for highly ranked players returning from maternity leave but the earliest that could take effect is next year.

Without a seed, Williams will risk facing seeds in the opening rounds.