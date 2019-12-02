Cardinals release Brock, Zenner after loss to Rams

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr. and running back Zach Zenner.

The team announced the moves on Monday, one day after a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 31-year-old Brock was part of a secondary that’s given up the most passing yards in the NFL this season. The 10-year veteran had played in 10 games and was sixth on the team with 37 tackles.

Zenner was signed midseason after injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds hurt the team’s depth at running back. The five-year veteran appeared in three games.