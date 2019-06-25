Timberwolves hire Pablo Prigioni as assistant coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach, after the native of Argentina spent last season on staff with the Brooklyn Nets.

Prigioni spent the majority of his 20-year playing career in the Spanish League. He became the NBA’s oldest rookie at age 35 in the 2012-13 season with the New York Knicks, spending four years in the league until returning overseas. Prigioni won a bronze medal with the Argentine national team at the Olympics in 2008.

Prigioni will join David Vanterpool, who left the Portland Trail Blazers after seven seasons, on the revamped staff under head coach Ryan Saunders.