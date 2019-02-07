Pelicans down to final hours to decide to keep or deal Davis

Only a few hours remain to determine if the Anthony Davis saga ends for this season or lingers into the summer.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST, and Davis is still seeking a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. If the team doesn’t deal him by then, it would have to wait until the offseason to part with its All-Star forward.

Two of the teams believed to be interested in Davis, the Lakers and Celtics, play Thursday night in Boston.

A few moves were made Wednesday, with some teams adding talent for playoff pushes, and others simply looking to trim their future salary obligations.

A decorated free agent class led by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard awaits in July, so more teams could use the final hours of the deadline searching for moves that could help them afford one of those star players.