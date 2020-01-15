Brooklyn plays Philadelphia on 5-game road slide

Brooklyn Nets (18-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: 76ers -7.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits Philadelphia looking to break its five-game road slide.

The 76ers have gone 17-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the league allowing only 105.7 points per game and holding opponents to 45.5 percent shooting.

The Nets are 4-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn averages 48.7 rebounds per game and is 20-7 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The Nets won the last matchup between these two teams 109-89 on Dec. 15. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris has averaged 19.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Ben Simmons has averaged 17.7 points and 8.8 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DeAndre Jordan leads the Nets with 9.9 rebounds and averages 8.1 points. Dinwiddie has averaged 20 points and totaled 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, seven steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 103.2 points, 49.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).

Nets: Wilson Chandler: day to day (hamstring), Garrett Temple: day to day (knee), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).