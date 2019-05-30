White Sox host the Indians in division matchup

Cleveland Indians (28-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-29, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Carlos Carrasco (4-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) White Sox: Manny Banuelos (2-4, 7.71 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Chicago and Cleveland will play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are 13-12 against AL Central teams. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .311 is last in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with an OBP of .372.

The Indians have gone 7-10 against division opponents. Cleveland’s lineup has 57 home runs this season, Carlos Santana leads them with 10 homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs and is batting .255. Charlie Tilson is 9-for-34 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Santana leads the Indians with 54 hits and is batting .284. Roberto Perez is 4-for-20 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Indians: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 7-day IL (head).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).