Watson and the Giants visit division rival Colorado

San Francisco Giants (16-20, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-20, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals Colorado and San Francisco will meet at Coors Field.

The Giants are 9-9 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .216 batting average, Steven Duggar leads the club with an average of .270. The Rockies won the last meeting 4-0. German Marquez secured his second victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Derek Holland registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 43 hits and is batting .305. Charlie Blackmon has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with five home runs home runs and is slugging .341. Buster Posey is 9-for-28 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 4-6, .228 batting average, 7.10 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (left elbow flexor strain), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: day-to-day (back).

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Erik Kratz: 10-day IL (hamstring).