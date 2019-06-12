Toronto takes 5-game losing streak into matchup with Baltimore

Toronto Blue Jays (23-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-45, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Edwin Jackson (0-4, 11.90 ERA, 2.24 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (1-8, 7.08 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Orioles are 10-18 against AL East opponents. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Blue Jays are 6-13 against AL East Division teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .536. Pedro Severino is 7-for-19 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits and is batting .226. Teoscar Hernandez is 6-for-24 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .212 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).