Pirates suspend bullpen coach 2 games for violation

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Pirates have suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas for two games beginning Tuesday because of what it termed a contract violation, Pittsburgh’s second suspension this month involving the bullpen.

Rojas began serving the penalty Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. The club had no further comment.

Reliever Keone Kela also served a two-game suspension in July for an unspecified violation of his contract. Yahoo Sports reported that Kela was suspended due to an altercation with Hector Morales, the team’s director of cultural readiness and peak performance coach. Kela did not refute that report when asked about it last week.

The last-place Pirates have dropped nine straight and are 2-15 since the All-Star break.

Rojas is in his ninth season as the Pirates’ bullpen coach. He previously was a bullpen coach with the Marlins and Red Sox.