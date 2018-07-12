Oakland stays hot, takes 3 of 4 from Houston

HOUSTON (AP) Mark Canha hit a two-run single in Oakland’s three-run eighth inning, helping the surging Athletics beat the Houston Astros 6-4 on Thursday.

Nick Martini had three hits and two RBIs for the Athletics, who improved to 19-5 in their last 24 games. They took three of four from the AL West-leading Astros.

Yusmeiro Petit (3-2) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, and Lou Trivino worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer for Houston, and Alex Bregman also drove in two runs. Chris Devenski (2-2) got the loss.

ROCKIES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

DENVER (AP) – Gerardo Parra and Raimel Tapia had pinch-hit RBI singles in Colorado’s three-run sixth inning.

Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, and Kyle Freeland pitched six-hit ball into the sixth inning. Scott Oberg (3-0) got two outs for the win.

Colorado was coming off a 19-2 victory Wednesday night, but it trailed 1-0 before its rally in the sixth.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (3-2) hit Carlos Gonzalez and walked Chris Iannetta with one out before he was replaced by Silvino Bracho, who was called up before the game. Parra then hit a tying single to right, and Tapia followed with another single off Andrew Chafin.

