Brewers to face Mets on the road

Milwaukee Brewers (14-13, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-12, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 5.81 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (2-2, 5.90 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to Citi Field to play the New York Mets.

The Mets are 4-5 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Brewers are 6-7 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .462, good for fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with a .793 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight home runs and has 21 RBIs. Robinson Cano is 15-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .793. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow).