Royals select SS Bobby Witt Jr. with No. 2 overall draft pick

Alex Gordon. Mike Moustakas. And now Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt Jr., the son of former major league right-hander Bobby Witt, was selected by Kansas City with the second overall pick of the major league draft Monday night, making him the third player in Royals history to be taken in that spot.

Unlike his father, who pitched for seven MLB teams over 16 seasons, Witt Jr. is a shortstop. He was drafted out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas.

His father was drafted third overall by the Texas Rangers in 1985, making the two Witts the highest-drafted father-son duo ever. Tom Grieve (sixth overall in 1968) and Ben Grieve (second overall in 1994) had held that distinction.

“Now I’ve got him beat,” Bobby Witt Jr. said, claiming bragging rights for being selected one spot higher than his dad.

As a senior, Witt Jr. — who will turn 19 on June 14 — hit .500 (63 for 126) with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, a .575 on-base percentage and a 1.095 slugging percentage in 38 games. He had 37 extra-base hits, including eight triples, and stole 16 stolen bases. He was the Gatorade National High School Baseball Player of the year.

The Royals took another shortstop, Brady McConnell of the University of Florida, with their second-round pick (44th overall).