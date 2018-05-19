Royals place Cuthbert on DL with lower-back strain, recall Torres

As the Kansas City Royals lose one versatile infielder, they’ve added another one to their 25-man roster.

The Royals placed infielder Cheslor Cuthbert on the 10-day disabled list with a lower-back strain prior to Saturday’s game. The move is retroactive to May 16, meaning Cuthbert can be activated as soon as May 26. To fill Cuthbert’s spot on the 25-man roster, Kansas City recalled infielder Ramon Torres from the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.

The 25-year-old Cuthbert is hitting .194 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 103 at-bats this season. He’s started 11 games at third base, nine at first base and eight at designated hitter.

Torres, a 25-year-old switch-hitter, hit .243 over 74 at-bats in his first taste of major league action last season. Over 153 at-bats for the Storm Chasers this season, he was hitting .229 with five RBIs.