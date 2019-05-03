Dwight Freeney to be inducted into Colts’ Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor later this year.

A date for the ceremony has not yet been chosen. Team owner Jim Irsay made the announcement during Thursday’s town hall with Colts fans.

Freeney finished his career in Indy with a franchise-record 107½ sacks — a mark later surpassed by former teammate Robert Mathis. Freeney won a Super Bowl ring with the Colts following the 2006 season and played in two more Super Bowls, one with the Colts and one with Atlanta.

Freeney retired before the 2018 season, logging 125½ sacks during a 16-year career that included stops in San Diego, Arizona, Atlanta, Seattle and Detroit. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro.