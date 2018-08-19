WATCH: C.J. Cron blasts 464 ft homer to tie franchise record
The Rays were scoreless until the 464 ft home run from CJ. Cron that drove in two runs. C.J. Cron homer tied the franchise record for longest hit home run.
