OT Marcus Tatum to leave Tennessee as graduate transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive tackle Marcus Tatum plans to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer next season.

Tatum tweeted Wednesday that “I will always be a VFL (Vol For Life), but it is time for me to move on in my career and pursue different opportunities for myself as a person and as a player as a graduate transfer.”

The fourth-year junior from Daytona Beach, Florida, started Tennessee’s first two games as a right tackle but made only one more start the rest of the season. Tatum made five starts in 2018 and three in 2017.

Tatum said “there is no bad blood, and nothing bad between me and the coaches.” Tatum said Tennessee’s coaches “have been great in helping me every step of the way.”

Tatum becomes the second Tennessee offensive lineman this week to announce he’s entering the transfer portal. Ryan Johnson tweeted Monday that “ït is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.”

