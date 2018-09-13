No. 7 Auburn hosts No. 12 LSU in SEC opener for both

No. 12 LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 7 Auburn (2-0, 0-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Auburn by 10.

Series record: LSU leads 29-22-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner of this game will emerge as perhaps the team most likely to challenge No. 1 Alabama in the SEC West. Both already have big nonconference wins, LSU over No. 21 Miami and Auburn over No. 10 Washington.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s offensive line against LSU’s defensive front. LSU and Auburn are tied for the SEC lead with nine sacks. Auburn’s line was a question mark coming into the season but has added UMass grad transfer Jack Driscoll at right tackle. LSU’s defense is allowing an SEC-best 1.9 yards per rush.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: RB Nick Brossette has 262 yards in two games and faces a sturdy Auburn defensive front. LSU is 13-0 under coach Ed Orgeron when the team has a 100-yard rusher.

Auburn: QB Jarrett Stidham was terrific in the opener against Washington but played sparingly in a blowout of FCS Alabama State. He also has receivers Will Hastings and Eli Stove back from knee injuries.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the 11th time LSU has opened SEC play against Auburn, and the teams are 5-5 in that scenario. … Auburn has won 13 straight home games, starting with a 2016 victory over LSU. … LSU rallied from an early 20-0 deficit in last season’s meeting, winning 27-23. … LSU is one of six teams nationally without a turnover, going 15 consecutive quarters without committing one. … This is only the third time LSU will have faced two Top 10 opponents in the first three weeks. … RBs JaTarvious Whitlow and Shaun Shivers became the first Auburn freshman duo to rush for 100 yards in the same game against Alabama State. … Five of Auburn’s last seven games have been against Top 10 teams.