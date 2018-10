No. 23 North Carolina State, Boston College meet in ACC

Boston College (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at No. 23 North Carolina State (4-0, 1-0), 12:30 p.m. (Raycom).

Line: N.C. State by 4½.

Series record: Boston College leads 9-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Eagles and Wolfpack meet each with a chance to go to 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the race to become the prime Atlantic Division challenger to fourth-ranked Clemson, the three-time reigning league champion.

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College offense vs. N.C. State’s defense. Boston College has put up big numbers, ranking third in the conference in scoring per game (43.2). But the Wolfpack’s defense — which suffered heavy personnel losses from last season’s unit filled with NFL talent up front — leads the conference in scoring defense at 15.2 points per game, which is 13th in FBS.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: RB AJ Dillon. Dillon suffered an ankle injury last weekend so his status remains unclear. Dillon is the ACC’s top rusher at 130.4 yards per game (fifth in FBS ranks) to go with six touchdowns.

N.C. State: WR Emeka Emezie. The sophomore receiver is off to a strong start in bolstering an already strong position group. Emezie is tied for second on the team with 20 catches and is second to NFL prospect Kelvin Harmon with 244 yards receiving to go with two scores. He’s coming off a big performance against Virginia (five catches for a career-high 90 yards and a score).

FACTS & FIGURES

The road team has had the edge of late. The Eagles have won the past two meetings in Raleigh and N.C. State has won the past two meetings at BC. … Boston College has a chance for its first 2-0 ACC start since 2007. … N.C. State is 4-0 for the first time since doing so in 2014 and 2015, but both of those teams finished 3-5 in ACC play. … A win would give the Wolfpack the program’s best start since going 9-0 to start the 2002 season behind eventual longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers.