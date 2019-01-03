Zach Hankins sets Xavier record with 18 points in the first half against Seton Hall
Video Details
Zach Hankins was all over the floor against Seton Hall, setting a school record with 18 points in the first half.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618