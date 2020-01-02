Marquette faces tough test vs No. 10 Nova

No. 10 Villanova (10-2, 1-0) vs. Marquette (10-3, 0-1)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Marquette. Marquette has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Villanova got past Xavier by six at home on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Howard has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 8-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wildcats are 9-0 when the team records at least four steals and 1-2 when falling short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Marquette has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.1 points while giving up 60.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Marquette defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.5 percent, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. Villanova has allowed opponents to shoot 44.6 percent through 12 games (ranking the Wildcats 269th).