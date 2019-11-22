JSU squares up against Purdue

Jacksonville State (1-2) vs. Purdue (2-2)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue plays Jacksonville State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. Purdue beat Chicago State by 44 points at home on Saturday, while Jacksonville State came up short in a 93-65 game at VCU on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Jahaad Proctor is putting up 16 points to lead the way for the Boilermakers. Matt Haarms is also a top contributor, producing 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and three blocks per game. The Gamecocks have been led by De’Torrion Ware, who is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 43.4 percent. The Boilermakers have averaged 16.5 offensive boards per game.