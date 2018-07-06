Reports: Spurs legend Tony Parker signs 2-year deal with Hornets

Veteran point guard Tony Parker scored nearly 19,000 points, dished out 6,829 assists, made four All-NBA teams and played a pivotal role in four championship runs during his legendary career with the San Antonio Spurs. Now, the 36-year-old is heading to Charlotte.

Parker agreed to a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, ending his 17-year run with San Antonio that will likely lead him to the Hall of Fame.

Tony Parker has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with Charlotte, league source tells ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018

Parker played a career-low 55 games last season, averaging career lows in minutes, points, assists and rebounds per game as the Spurs transitioned to Dejounte Murray.

The veteran joins new Hornets head coach James Borrego, a former Spurs assistant who was hired to replace Steve Clifford this offseason. The six-time All-Star and 2007 NBA Finals MVP will provide depth behind Kemba Walker or, in the event that Walker is no longer with the franchise, a veteran floor presence for Borrego to rely upon.

Hornets wing Nic Batum, a close friend and business partner of Parker’s and his longtime teammate on the French national team, embraced the news on Friday afternoon: