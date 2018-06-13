Wilson scores 35, Aces keep Fever winless

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) A’ja Wilson scored 17 of her 35 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, helping the Las Vegas Aces beat the winless Indiana Fever 101-92 on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas opened the extra session on an 8-0 run after Indiana closed regulation by scoring eight straight points. The Fever didn’t make their first field goal of overtime until 55.4 seconds remained.

Erica Wheeler’s steal and fast-break layup pulled Indiana to 84-80 with 1:31 left in the fourth. After another Las Vegas turnover, Wheeler made a pull-up jumper in the lane for a two-point deficit and then she drew an offensive foul on Kelsey Plum. Candice Dupree tied it at 84 with 25.9 left and Kayla McBride missed three shots on Las Vegas’ final possession.

McBride scored 18 points for Las Vegas (2-7). Wilson was 16 of 24 from the field and also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Natalie Achonwa had career-highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana (0-9), which has lost nine straight games to begin the season for the first time in franchise history. Achonwa’s former coach, Muffet McGraw, at Notre Dame sat courtside. Tiffany Mitchell added 17 points for the Fever, reaching double figures for the eighth time in nine games.