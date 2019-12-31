Wisconsin Badgers-Oregon Ducks Rose Bowl pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl:

— This is the 6th meeting between Wisconsin and Oregon. The Badgers lead the series 3-2 but the Ducks have won the last two matchups, including the 2012 Rose Bowl.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 37-8 when scoring first (7-2 in 2019), 15-7 when the opponent scores first (3-1 in 2019), 33-5 when leading after the first quarter (7-2 in 2019), 10-6 when trailing after the first quarter (2-1 in 2019), 45-4 when leading at halftime (10-2 in 2019), 4-10 when trailing at halftime (0-1 in 2019), 47-3 when leading after the third quarter (10-1 in 2019) and 5-11 when trailing after the third quarter (0-2 in 2019).

— Chryst is 4-7 against teams ranked in the top 10 as Wisconsin head coach.

— Wisconsin has won five straight bowl games, the longest such streak in school history.

— The Badgers have 20 100-yard rushers in bowl games. Most is 251 by Melvin Gordon in the 2015 Outback Bowl. Wisconsin is 10-8 in those games (twice had two 100-yard rushers in a game).

— Wisconsin has eight 200-yard passers in bowl games. Last: Alex Hornibrook, 258 in 2017 Orange Bowl. Most: Ron Vander Kelen, 401 in 1963 Rose Bowl. Only Vander Kelen and John Stocco (301 in 2006 Capital One Bowl) have topped 300 yards.

— Badgers have six 100-yard receivers in bowl games. Here they are: AJ Taylor, 105, 2017 Orange Bowl; Nick Toon, 104, 2012 Rose Bowl; Jared Abbrederis, 119, 2012 Rose Bowl; Lance Kendricks, 128, 2009 Champs Sports Bowl; Brandon Williams, 173, 2006 Capital One Bowl; Pat Richter, 163, 1963 Rose Bowl

— Jonathan Taylor needs 166 yards to pass Charles White for 5th place for most rushing yards in FBS history (since 1956).

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Anthony Thomas for 5th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Pete Johnson for 4th place on the Big Ten’s all-time touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to pass Pete Johnson (1975), Anthony Thompson (1988) and K-Jana Carter (1994) for 3rd place on the Big Ten’s all-time single-season touchdown list.

— Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) and Montee Ball (2012) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 15 yards to pass Montee Ball (2011) for 6th place, 69 to pass himself (2017) for 5th place, 126 to pass Ron Dayne (1999) for 4th place and 201 to pass Dayne (1996) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 33rd time he’s reached that mark, tying Ron Dayne for the most 100+-yard games in UW history.

— If Taylor rushes for 200 yards, it will be the 13th time he’s reached that mark, passing Ricky Williams for 2nd most in NCAA history. Ron Dayne is 1st with 14. (note: includes bowl games)

— Jack Coan needs 86 yards to pass Russell Wilson for 14th place, 138 to pass Tyler Donovan for 13th place and 313 to pass Mike Howard for 12th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 67 passing yards to pass Tyler Donovan (2007) for 6th place, 104 to pass Alex Hornibrook (2017) for 5th place, 147 to pass Joel Stave for 4th place, 147 to pass Scott Tolzien (2009) for 3rd place and 380 to pass John Stocco (2005) for 2nd place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Coan needs 2 touchdown passes to tie and 3 to pass Randy Wright (1983) and Darrell Bevell (1993) for 5th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Coan needs 15 completions to pass Jim Sorgi for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Quintez Cephus needs 23 yards to pass David Charles for 16th place, 56 to pass Garrett Graham for 15th place, 139 to pass Donald Hayes for 14th place and 191 to pass Troy Fumagalli for 13th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.

— Cephus needs 3 touchdowns to tie Lee DeRamus and Pat Richter for 11th place on UW’s all-time receiving TDs list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 13th place and tie Quintez Cephus for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 5 receptions to tie and 6 to pass Tony Simmons for 18th place and 7 to tie and 8 to pass David Charles for 17th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Zack Baun needs 1.5 sacks to tie and 2 to pass Tarek Saleh (1996) for 2nd place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.



— Baun needs .5 tackles for loss to tie and 1 to pass Anttaj Hawthorne (2003) for 8th place, 1.5 to tie and 2 to pass Tarek Saleh (1996) and J.J. Watt (2010) for 6th place and 3.5 to tie Tarek Saleh (1995) for 5th place on UW’s all-time single-season TFL list.

— Chris Orr needs .5 sacks to tie Tarek Saleh (1995) and O’Brien Schofield (2009) for 4th place and 1 to tie Zack Baun for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.

— Baun, Eric Burrell, Orr and Reggie Pearson each need 1 forced fumble to tie and 2 to pass 10 others for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list (last done by Chris Borland in 2012).