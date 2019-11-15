Wisconsin Badgers-Nebraska Cornhuskers pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium:

This is the 13th meeting between Wisconsin and Nebraska. The Badgers lead the series 9-4, including 3-2 in Lincoln. Wisconsin has won six straight games in the series, the last loss coming on the road in 2012.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 36-7 when scoring first (6-1 in 2019), 13-7 when the opponent scores first (1-1 in 2019), 32-4 when leading after the first quarter (6-1 in 2019), 9-6 when trailing after the first quarter (1-1 in 2019), 42-3 when leading at halftime (7-1 in 2019), 4-10 when trailing at halftime (0-1 in 2019), 44-3 when leading after the third quarter (7-1 in 2019) and 5-10 when trailing after the third quarter (0-1 in 2019).

— The Badgers have 10 100-yard rushers vs. Nebraska including every game but one (2012 on road) since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 7-1 in those games, the only loss coming in 1973. Had three in the 2012 Big Ten title game. Most: You know this one – Melvin Gordon, 408 in 2014.

— Wisconsin has four 200-yard passers against Nebraska: Greg Bohlig, 242 in 1974 (home/win); Russell Wilson, 255 in 2011 (home/win); Joel Stave, 214 in 2012 (road/loss); Stave, 332 in 2015 (road/win).

— The Badgers have three 100-yard receivers against Nebraska: Jeff Mack, 132 in 1974 (home/win); Jared Abbrederis, 142 in 2012 (road/loss); Alex Erickson, 113 in 2015 (road/win).

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass James White and Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time rushing TDs list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Ron Dayne (1999) for 6th place, 2 to tie Ron Dayne (1996) for 5th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 4th place and 5 to tie and 6 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 11 yards to pass Justin Jackson for 11th place, 111 to pass Cedric Benson for 10th place, 160 to pass Archie Griffin for 9th place, 167 to pass Travis Prentice for 8th place and 192 to pass Royce Freeman for 7th place for most rushing yards in FBS history (since 1956).

— Taylor needs 160 yards to pass Archie Griffin for 2nd place on the Big Ten’s all-time rushing yards list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 30th time he’s reached that mark. Ron Dayne has the most 100+-yard games in UW history with 33.

— Jack Coan needs 81 yards to pass Hal Brandt for 19th place, 123 to pass Mike Carroll for 18th place and 367 to pass Gregg Bohlig for 17th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 12 completions to pass Russell Wilson for 14th place and 22 to pass Tyler Donovan for 14th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 1 reception to pass Tim Stracka for 20th place, 1 to tie and 2 to pass Mike Roan for 19th place, 9 to pass Tony Simmons for 18th place and 11 to pass David Charles for 17th place on UW’s all-time list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 11 yards to pass Tom McCauley for 20th place, 80 to pass Mel Reddick for 19th place, 105 to pass Tim Stracka for 18th place and 154 to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.

— Chris Orr needs .5 sacks to tie Joe Schobert (2015) for 10th place, 1 sacks to tie and 1.5 to pass Mike Thompson (1993) and Bryan Jurewicz (1996) for 8th place, 2 to tie Tim Jordan (1985) and Darryl Sims (1982) for 6th place, 2.5 to tie T.J. Watt (2016) for 5th place, 3 to tie and 3.5 to pass Tarek Saleh (1995) and O’Brien Schofield (2009) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.

— Zack Baun needs 2 sacks to tie Joe Schobert (2015) for 10th place, 2.5 sacks to tie and 3 to pass Mike Thompson (1993) and Bryan Jurewicz (1996) for 8th place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.

— Baun, Orr and Reggie Pearson each need 1 forced fumble to tie and 2 to pass 10 others for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list (last done by Chris Borland in 2012).