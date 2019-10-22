Three AP top 25 voters still have Badgers in top 10
What price was to be paid for losing on the road to a nonconference team which was 2-4 entering the game (and on a four-game losing streak)?
For Wisconsin, it meant dropping from No. 6 to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.
While some fans might have thought the Badgers would fall further, there was some precedent. After all, after then-No. 3 Georgia fell at home to unranked South Carolina, which had been 1-3 against FBS teams, the Bulldogs slipped seven spots to No. 10.
As it turned out, Wisconsin also dropped seven spots … but three voters kept the Badgers in the top 10: Audrey Dahlgren of WLNS-TV (Lansing, Mich.), Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. All three had UW at No. 6 last week.
For what it’s worth, Dave Reardon of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, who had Wisconsin at No. 3 last week, the highest of any AP voter, moved the Badgers nine spots to No. 12.
Eight voters dropped Wisconsin down nine spots and six slid the Badgers down 10.
Five voters had Wisconsin ranked No. 17, including three – Rece Davis of ESPN, Joe Dubin of WSMV-TV (Nashville) and Tom Green of Alabama Media Group.
The lowest the Badgers were ranked was 18, a slide of 12 spots from both Brian Howell of the Daily Camera and Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal. Polzin, of course, saw Wisconsin’s loss in person. But so did Bob Asmussen of the Champaign News-Gazette, who ranked the Badgers at No. 13 after having them also at No. 6 last week.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 9 compared to last week:
|Voter
|Week 9
|Week 8
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|10
|6
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|10
|6
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|10
|6
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|11
|6
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|11
|6
|Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
|11
|6
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|11
|6
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|12
|3
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|12
|5
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|12
|4
|Norm Wood, The Daily Press
|12
|6
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|12
|7
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|12
|6
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|12
|6
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|13
|6
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|13
|6
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|13
|6
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|13
|6
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|13
|6
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|13
|6
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|13
|6
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|13
|6
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|13
|5
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|13
|6
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|13
|6
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|13
|6
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|13
|6
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|13
|6
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|13
|6
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|13
|6
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|13
|6
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|13
|5
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|13
|4
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|13
|6
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|13
|6
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|13
|6
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|13
|5
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|14
|6
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|14
|4
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|14
|7
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|14
|6
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|14
|6
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|14
|6
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|15
|5
|Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star*
|15
|8
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|15
|6
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|15
|6
|Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|15
|6
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|15
|6
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|15
|6
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|15
|6
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|15
|8
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|16
|6
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|16
|7
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|16
|6
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|17
|7
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|17
|6
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|17
|7
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|17
|6
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|17
|6
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|18
|6
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|18
|6
* – Blair Kerkoff took over in Week 9 for Andy Schiffer, also of the Kansas City Star
Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns
