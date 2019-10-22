What price was to be paid for losing on the road to a nonconference team which was 2-4 entering the game (and on a four-game losing streak)?

For Wisconsin, it meant dropping from No. 6 to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.

While some fans might have thought the Badgers would fall further, there was some precedent. After all, after then-No. 3 Georgia fell at home to unranked South Carolina, which had been 1-3 against FBS teams, the Bulldogs slipped seven spots to No. 10.

As it turned out, Wisconsin also dropped seven spots … but three voters kept the Badgers in the top 10: Audrey Dahlgren of WLNS-TV (Lansing, Mich.), Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. All three had UW at No. 6 last week.

For what it’s worth, Dave Reardon of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, who had Wisconsin at No. 3 last week, the highest of any AP voter, moved the Badgers nine spots to No. 12.

Eight voters dropped Wisconsin down nine spots and six slid the Badgers down 10.

Five voters had Wisconsin ranked No. 17, including three – Rece Davis of ESPN, Joe Dubin of WSMV-TV (Nashville) and Tom Green of Alabama Media Group.

The lowest the Badgers were ranked was 18, a slide of 12 spots from both Brian Howell of the Daily Camera and Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal. Polzin, of course, saw Wisconsin’s loss in person. But so did Bob Asmussen of the Champaign News-Gazette, who ranked the Badgers at No. 13 after having them also at No. 6 last week.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 9 compared to last week:

Voter Week 9 Week 8 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 10 6 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 10 6 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 10 6 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 11 6 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 11 6 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 11 6 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 11 6 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 12 3 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 12 5 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 12 4 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 12 6 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 12 7 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 12 6 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 12 6 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 13 6 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 13 6 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 13 6 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 13 6 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 13 6 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 13 6 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 13 6 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 13 6 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 13 5 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 13 6 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 13 6 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 13 6 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 13 6 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 13 6 Matt Brown, The Athletic 13 6 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 13 6 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 13 6 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 13 5 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 13 4 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 6 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 13 6 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 13 6 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 13 5 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 14 6 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 14 4 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 14 7 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 14 6 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 14 6 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 14 6 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 15 5 Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star* 15 8 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 15 6 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 15 6 Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 15 6 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 15 6 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 15 6 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 15 6 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 15 8 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 16 6 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 16 7 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 16 6 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 17 7 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 17 6 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 17 7 Rece Davis, ESPN 17 6 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 17 6 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 18 6 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 18 6

* – Blair Kerkoff took over in Week 9 for Andy Schiffer, also of the Kansas City Star