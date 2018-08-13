Keon Broxton will return to the Milwaukee Brewers once again.

The Brewers recalled the high-flying outfielder Monday evening, optioning right-handed pitchers Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster.

Milwaukee will make a corresponding move Tuesday to fill the other open spot.

Broxton’s last stint with the Brewers was his first (and only) of the season. He appeared in 25 games, shining in the outfield while hitting .185/.323/370 in with two homers and six RBI in 65 plate appearances. The 28-year-old owns a .745 OPS (on-base plus slugging) and 10 homers in 82 games at Triple-A this season.

In three games (one start) for the Brewers this season, Wilkerson has allowed 12 hits, 10 earned runs and three walks in nine innings. He’s fanned 10 hitters.

Barnes has made 41 appearances on the mound for Milwaukee in 2018. He’s whiffed 42 opponents while logging a 3.61 ERA and 1.512 WHIP in 42 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee begins a two-game series with the division rival Chicago Cubs on Tuesday afternoon.