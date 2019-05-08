Marquette, Wojciechowski agree to new 5-year deal

MILWAUKEE — Marquette has announced a new five-year contract for coach Steve Wojciechowski that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Wojciechowski led the Golden Eagles to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and the NIT in his first five years at the school. The former Duke assistant and Blue Devils star is 97-69 overall at Marquette.

Athletic director Bill Scholl says Marquette’s basketball program “is absolutely trending in the right direction, particularly evident the last three seasons as one of the top teams in the Big East.”

The Golden Eagles finished 24-10 last season behind Markus Howard, a second-team All-American .

The contract was announced on Tuesday.

Wojciechowski was named the program’s 17th head coach in April 2014 and originally signed a six-year deal. In December 2015, Marquette announced an extension through the 2021-22 season.