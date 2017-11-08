It took a while, but rookie linebacker Vince Biegel finally made his NFL debut.

The fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin had been banged up since rookie minicamp and had been on Green Bay’s physically unable to play (PUP) list until last week.

On a Packers defense that has come under fire, Biegel provided a little spark in Green Bay’s loss to Detroit on Monday night.

While it was thought Biegel would play on special teams, which he did for 11 snaps, he also lined up at outside linebacker for 19 plays against the Lions.

He was credited for two tackles, one solo, which included a big stop down by the goal line. Biegel also caused Detroit running back Ameer Abdullah to fumble in the red zone, although the Lions got the ball back.

Overall, a nice first NFL game for the former Badger, one which will certainly mean more playing time in the future for him.

Other notes from Monday’s snap counts:

— What in the name of Cedric Benson is going on with the running back rotation? Ty Montgomery, who had just seven offensive snaps in Week 8 against New Orleans, led all Packers running backs in snaps against the Lions with 24. It was the first time Montgomery had the most backfield snaps since Week 3. Recent running back darling Aaron Jones had just 20 snaps (34 percent) after appearing in at least 55 percent of the snaps since Week 4. Rookie Jamaal Williams also got nine snaps in garbage time, his first appearance on offense in three games.

— With Martellus Bennett sidelined, tight end Richard Rodgers had a season-high 33 snaps (56 percent). He had not appeared in more than 18 percent of the offensive snaps in any previous game this season. Lance Kendricks also had a season high, with 29 snaps (49 percent).

— Cornerback Davon House played every defensive snap for the second time this season. He also did so in Green Bay’s season opener against Seattle.

— Linebacker John Ryan appeared in 18 plays (26 percent), his lowest percentage since the Seahawks game when he was in on just five defensive snaps (10 percent).

— Rookie cornerback Kevin King played 63 defensive snaps (93 percent), his second-highest total of the season. He played every snap against Cincinnati.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (59) % Bakhtiari 59 100% Taylor 59 100% Evans 59 100% Linsley 59 100% Hundley 59 100% Adams 56 95% Nelson 49 83% Cobb 49 83% Bulaga 42 71% R. Rodgers 33 56% Kendricks 29 49% Montgomery 24 41% Jones 20 34% Allison 17 29% McCray 17 29% Williams 9 17% Davis 6 10% Ripkowski 3 5%

DEFENSE