17 AP voters think Badgers are still a top-15 team

Losing at home to an unranked nonconference opponent who you were a three-touchdown favorite against will certainly cause a team to plummet in the Associated Press top-25 poll.

So it came as no surprise when Wisconsin dropped from No. 6 to No. 18 this week after its loss to BYU at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

It might surprise some, however, that only one voter dropped the Badgers off the ballot altogether — Brett McMurphy. Two came close, as both Matt Brown and Tony Parks have Wisconsin at No. 25.

But on the flip side, 17 voters have UW in the top 15 including two at No. 11 and two at No. 12.

Perhaps the most interesting vote came from Joey Kaufman, who moved the Badgers down just two spots after the loss, from 11 to 13. Every other voter moved UW down at least five spots.

The largest fall came on Parks’ ballot, 20 spots. Gary Horowitz knocked UW down 18 (5 to 23) while Robert Cessna (4 to 21) and Matt McCoy (6 to 23) slid the Badgers 17 slots.

Bob Asmussen, who had Wisconsin ranked No. 1 in the preseason and in the first two regular-season ballots, moved the Badgers to 15.

Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 3

Voter Week 4 Week 3 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 11 3 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 11 6 Adam Jude, Seattle Times 12 4 Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News 12 6 Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group 13 11 Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 13 6 Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 13 7 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 14 6 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 14 4 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 14 4 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 14 4 Sean Manning, The Dominion Post 14 4 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 15 1 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 15 4 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 15 9 Johnny Miller, WBZ Radio 15 5 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 15 5 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 15 8 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 16 4 Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel 16 4 Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press 16 7 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 16 4 Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch 16 7 Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 17 6 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 17 5 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 17 6 Scott Rabalais, The Advocate 17 7 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 17 3 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 17 5 Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports 18 4 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 18 7 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 18 5 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 18 3 Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville 18 7 Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 19 7 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 19 7 Rece Davis, ESPN 19 8 Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman 20 7 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 20 4 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 20 7 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 20 9 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 20 4 Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 20 5 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 21 8 Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise 21 6 Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40 21 7 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 21 4 Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 22 8 Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union 22 5 Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 22 6 Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 22 6 Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 22 8 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 22 6 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 22 5 Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer 23 10 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 23 5 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 23 9 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 23 6 Matt Brown, The Athletic 25 7 Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 25 5 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network NR 9

