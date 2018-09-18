17 AP voters think Badgers are still a top-15 team
Losing at home to an unranked nonconference opponent who you were a three-touchdown favorite against will certainly cause a team to plummet in the Associated Press top-25 poll.
So it came as no surprise when Wisconsin dropped from No. 6 to No. 18 this week after its loss to BYU at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
It might surprise some, however, that only one voter dropped the Badgers off the ballot altogether — Brett McMurphy. Two came close, as both Matt Brown and Tony Parks have Wisconsin at No. 25.
But on the flip side, 17 voters have UW in the top 15 including two at No. 11 and two at No. 12.
Perhaps the most interesting vote came from Joey Kaufman, who moved the Badgers down just two spots after the loss, from 11 to 13. Every other voter moved UW down at least five spots.
The largest fall came on Parks’ ballot, 20 spots. Gary Horowitz knocked UW down 18 (5 to 23) while Robert Cessna (4 to 21) and Matt McCoy (6 to 23) slid the Badgers 17 slots.
Bob Asmussen, who had Wisconsin ranked No. 1 in the preseason and in the first two regular-season ballots, moved the Badgers to 15.
Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 3
|Voter
|Week 4
|Week 3
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|11
|3
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|11
|6
|Adam Jude, Seattle Times
|12
|4
|Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News
|12
|6
|Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group
|13
|11
|Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang
|13
|6
|Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City
|13
|7
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|14
|6
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|14
|4
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|14
|4
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|14
|4
|Sean Manning, The Dominion Post
|14
|4
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|15
|1
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|15
|4
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|15
|9
|Johnny Miller, WBZ Radio
|15
|5
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|15
|5
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|15
|8
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|16
|4
|Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel
|16
|4
|Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
|16
|7
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|16
|4
|Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch
|16
|7
|Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|17
|6
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|17
|5
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|17
|6
|Scott Rabalais, The Advocate
|17
|7
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|17
|3
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|17
|5
|Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports
|18
|4
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|18
|7
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|18
|5
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|18
|3
|Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville
|18
|7
|Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier
|19
|7
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|19
|7
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|19
|8
|Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman
|20
|7
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|20
|4
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|20
|7
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|20
|9
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|20
|4
|Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal
|20
|5
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|21
|8
|Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise
|21
|6
|Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40
|21
|7
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|21
|4
|Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group
|22
|8
|Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
|22
|5
|Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal
|22
|6
|Keith Sargeant, NJ.com
|22
|6
|Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle
|22
|8
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|22
|6
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|22
|5
|Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|23
|10
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|23
|5
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|23
|9
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|23
|6
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|25
|7
|Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City
|25
|5
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|NR
|9
