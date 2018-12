Todd Gurley (Rams), Desmond King (Chargers) earn weekly NFL honors

It was a good week for Todd Gurley and Desmond King.

The Rams running back and Chargers defensive back where named the NFC Offensive and AFC Special Teams Players of the Week on Wednesday.

Gurley gained 165 total yards and scored twice in the Rams’ 30-16 NFC West-clinching victory over the Lions.

King, a second-year player via Iowa, earned his second weekly accolade of the season. His 73-yard punt return for a touchdown … the first of King’s NFL career … helped ignite the 16-point comeback vs. the Steelers. King also registered 10 tackles and 12 passes defended in the secondary.