Sho-ing Up: Angels’ Ohtani named finalist for AL Rookie of the Year

Shohei Ohtani had an incredible year on both sides of the ball for the Los Angeles Angels this season, and he along with Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres from the New York Yankees are the finalists to win the American League Rookie of the Year award, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

The finalists for the National League are Ronald Acuna Jr of the Atlanta Braves, Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Harrison Bader of the St. Louis Cardinals.

ShoTime was already named AL Rookie of the Year by Baseball Digest as he also went 4-2 as a pitcher in the 10 games he started, ending with a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 63 strikeouts over 51 innings.

Among his other meaningful accomplishments was becoming the first player in Major League history with 15 home runs as a hitter and 50 strikeouts as a pitcher in the same season, and he joined Babe Ruth as the only players to hit 15 homers while pitching at least 50 innings in a season. Not to mention, Ohtani is also the second-fastest Angels rookie to reach 20 HRs, doing so in 91 non-pitching games this season.

If Ohtani is awarded ROY next week, he would be only the third player in Angels history earn such a feat.