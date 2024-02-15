Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Aaron Judge favored to win HR title; Can Shohei Ohtani make up ground? Updated Feb. 28, 2024 9:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With spring training underway, it's time for bettors to turn their attention to the MLB season.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson are atop the preseason home run leader odds list.

Judge set the Yankees' single season mark with 62 home runs in 2022, breaking the team record set by Roger Maris in 1961. He missed 42 games last season with a toe injury.

Olson led the majors with 54 homers last season, breaking Andruw Jones' team record of 51 (2005).

Shohei Ohtani, who led the American League in homers last season with 44 while playing with the Los Angeles Angels, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the most lucrative free-agent signing in history (10 years, $700 million).

Ohtani will not pitch this season after suffering an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow in August.

But that injury will not affect Ohtani swinging the bat, as we quickly learned on Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani smacks first homer as a Dodger in spring training game vs. White Sox

Here are the latest home run leader odds for the upcoming season at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2024 MLB HOME RUN LEADER ODDS: *

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Matt Olson, Braves: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Pete Alonso, Mets: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Juan Soto, Yankees: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Austin Riley, Braves: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Mike Trout, Angels: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 2/28/24

Here are the home-run leaders for the previous 10 seasons:

2023: Matt Olson, Braves (54)

2022: Aaron Judge, Yankees (62)

2021: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, and Salvador Perez, Royals (48)

2020: Luke Voit, Yankees (22)

2019: Pete Alonso, Mets (53)

2018: Khris Davis, A's (48)

2017: Aaron Judge, Yankees (52)

2016: Mark Trumbo, Orioles (47)

2015: Chris Davis, Orioles (47)

