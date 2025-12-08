2025 MLB Winter Meetings: What We're Hearing As Free Agency, Trade Buzz Ramps Up

ORLANDO, Fla. – The trade market is generating buzz, and most of this year’s marquee free agents are still fielding offers and waiting to sign.

As execs, agents and managers gather at Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings, there is plenty to keep tabs on. We got you covered with what is happening on the ground.

Brian Cashman Dishes on Yankees

New York’s longtime general manager dropped some hints late Sunday night regarding his plans to improve the team this offseason. In general though, Cashman said there isn’t too much work to do, and the roster is in good shape – indicating the Yankees may not make a ton of splashy additions. They’re primarily focused on re-signing free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger – even though he’s left-handed.

Cashman knows the Yankees lineup is too left-handed (Jazz Chisholm, Trent Grisham, Austin Wells, Ben Rice and Ryan McMahon are all lefties), and they need more balance one-through-nine. That being said, Bellinger recorded a 1.016 OPS against southpaws this year. The 30-year-old’s reverse splits — plus a .909 OPS and 18 home runs at home, compared to a .715 OPS and 11 homers away — are attractive to the Yankees. Besides Bellinger, the Yankees have to focus on filling out their desolate bullpen.

As far as payroll, Cashman has continued to expel the notion that the Yankees have to stay under $300 million. Owner Hal Steinbrenner said last month that it would be "ideal" if the Yankees lowered their payroll from $319 million they spent on 2025’s roster. But it’s hard to believe the Bronx Bombers will be a better team in 2026 if they stay under $300 million — unless they swing a few blockbuster trades. For that reason, it seems more likely the Yankees will be more active on the trade market than in free agency. —Thosar

Trade Chatter Picking up Steam

On the eve of last year’s winter meetings, Juan Soto exceeded every estimate imaginable when he signed the largest contract in MLB history. There was no such action leading into this year’s winter meetings, and there is no one of Soto’s caliber available this time around. Instead, teams are scouring the trade market in hopes of finding impact talent, particularly after most of the top arms on non-contending teams stayed put at the trade deadline.

We’ve already seen Sonny Gray go to the Red Sox, a swap of Marcus Semien and Brandon Nimmo and another swap of Taylor Ward and Grayson Rodriguez. Expect bigger moves ahead. Among the top names to watch are Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore and shortstop C.J. Abrams, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Marlins starters Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. The biggest question still looming: Will the Tigers trade Tarik Skubal in his final year under team control? The most likely course of action is that they wait to see how they’re doing at the deadline before making that call, even if they don’t think they can extend him, but a blockbuster offer could be enticing. — Kavner

Quiet So Far at the Top of the Market

Outside of the players who accepted qualifying offers, there have only been three major free-agent moves entering Monday: Dylan Cease to the Blue Jays, Devin Williams to the Mets and Josh Naylor back to the Mariners. Almost all of the top free agents remain available.

If a top free-agent does move early this week, the most buzz currently centers on Kyle Schwarber, who reportedly received a multi-year offer from a Pirates team typically unwilling to spend on premium free agents. His hometown Reds have also shown interest. Both teams will have a hard time outbidding a Phillies team that understands the value he brings both with his bat and in the clubhouse and has a lot of work to do to retool the roster this winter. For that reason, a return to Philadelphia still appears to be the most likely course of action. But they will have a lot of competition for the top bat on the market. Schwarber will be entering his age-33 season, but he’s coming off a career year and would immediately upgrade any lineup that has a DH spot available. If he does sign soon, that could help ignite the free-agent market. — Kavner

Ranking all 30 Teams Ahead of Winter Meetings

All-Star sluggers like outfielder Kyle Tucker, third baseman Alex Bregman, outfielder Kyle Schwarber, infielder Bo Bichette, first baseman Pete Alonso, outfielder Cody Bellinger and others will make their decisions. But as we wait to see how rosters take shape over the coming weeks and months, here’s where all 30 teams stand right now. – Kavner

10 Biggest Storylines at Winter Meetings

Looming labor battle? How will the Dodgers re-tool as they aim for a three-peat? Where will the next wave of Japanese stars? This week will set the tone for the rest of the MLB offseason and provide a clearer picture of which teams will be major players in trade talks and free agency. Here are the 10 biggest storylines of the meetings. – Thosar/Kavner

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.