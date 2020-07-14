Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady’s dramatic impact in free agency was due to Pat’s lack of succession plan

Video Details

During The Athletic’s anonymous agent survey on NFL offseason signings, one agent said all of a sudden the Buccaneers are good and the Patriots are bad mostly because of Tom Brady leaving for Tampa. The agent said quote, “I don’t know that any single player ever had that dramatic impact in free agency.” Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Tom Brady's departure from New England.

More Videos »