As NBA players have dealt with being quarantined and trying to stay in shape while preparing to head to Orlando to play in the bubble, teammates are expecting no drop-off from LeBron. Danny Green said LeBron is quote, “in the gym early, he’s leaving late and he’s the last guy working.” And Jared Dudley simply said that LeBron is “ready for this moment.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes the NBA break will provide LeBron with the easiest path to the Finals in his entire career.