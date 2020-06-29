Shannon Sharpe shares final thoughts on NASCAR investigating noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Video Details

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the news that NASCAR is continuing their investigation after FBI determined that the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was not a hate crime. Shannon tells Skip why he has no problem with the way both NASCAR and Bubba Wallace has handled this entire situation, and discusses some of the issues that have been unearthed regarding the sport after NASCAR decided to ban the confederate flag at events.

More Videos »