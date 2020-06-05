Shannon Sharpe: Jake Fromm’s leaked text message is the ‘textbook definition of racism’
Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for a text from 2019 that was released about guns. Fromm said that they should be expensive so that quote “only elite white people can get them.” Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the incident and why he feels this is the 'textbook definition of racism.'
