Skip Bayless: The Cowboys’ locker room will turn on Dak Prescott if he holds out too long
Video Details
While negotiations continue between Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones, All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee said that he, along with the whole Cowboys locker room are huge fans of Prescott’s. Despite this, there has been little to no movement in a long-term deal for the QB. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Cowboys' locker room will slowly turn on Dak if he continues to hold out into the start the season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.