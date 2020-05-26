Skip Bayless: The Cowboys’ locker room will turn on Dak Prescott if he holds out too long

Video Details

While negotiations continue between Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones, All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee said that he, along with the whole Cowboys locker room are huge fans of Prescott’s. Despite this, there has been little to no movement in a long-term deal for the QB. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Cowboys' locker room will slowly turn on Dak if he continues to hold out into the start the season.

